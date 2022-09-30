Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

The Writing Productivity Template will help you increase your productivity when working from home. You can use it to write more efficiently, and save time.

✍️ Writing Productivity Template

Increase your writing productivity with this free template.

It’s hard to stay productive when working from home. You may experience writer’s block, a decrease in motivation, or an unwelcome plunge down a productivity hole.

However, with the right attitude and some helpful tips, there are steps you can take to turn this around and boost your writing productivity!

What is Writing Productivity?

Writing productivity is the ability to write efficiently and effectively, usually measured by the amount of written content produced in a certain amount of time. It is an essential aspect for anyone who writes professionally or for personal projects, as it allows for goals to be met and deadlines to be met.

Who is This Writing Productivity Template For?

This free writing productivity template can be particularly useful for individuals who struggle with writer’s block, or who find it difficult to start a piece of writing.

This free template can provide a framework for organizing your thoughts and is filled with useful tips to help you with your writing process.

This template contains five potential methods you can follow to boost your writing productivity:

  1. 🏃‍♀️ Changing Your Environment to Promote Productivity
  2. 🧠 Using Behavioral Approaches to Improve Productivity
  3. 🏋️ Seeking out Physical Stimuli to Build Productivity
  4. 🗓 Creating a Routine to Advance Productivity
  5. 🧗‍♀️ Overcoming Writer’s Block

On days when it seems harder to get ideas to flow, use this template as a means to inspire you to get back on track.

How To Use This Writing Productivity Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
