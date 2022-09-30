Using a weekly workout tracker has many benefits, including tracking your progress, helping you to stay accountable, making it easier to make adjustments, and keeping you motivated. This weekly workout tracker template is easily customizable to fit any workout you are doing.

Working out is one of the most important things you can do for your health, but it can be tough to stay committed to a routine. One way to make things easier on yourself is to start tracking your workouts. This way, you can better keep track of your progress and make adjustments to your routine accordingly and as needed. It also helps you stay accountable for skipping sessions or for not working out at all!

If you’re looking to get started, here’s a weekly workout tracker template that you can use. This template is online, so you can easily take it to the gym with you on your mobile device. You will be able to track your progress and enter any relevant notes about individual exercises or the workout as a whole.

The best thing about this weekly workout tracker template is that is free and completely customizable. In this template, we’ve added an example workout routine that is easy to adapt to whatever workout routine you are following.

The benefits of using a workout tracker

There are many benefits to using a workout tracker, including:

– Easier to track progress: One of the biggest benefits of tracking your workouts is that it makes it easier to track your progress. This can be helpful for seeing if you are making progress towards your goals, whether they are weight loss or muscle gain related.

– Help you to stay accountable: When you track your workouts, you are more likely to stick to them because you don’t want to let yourself down. This is especially helpful if you are working out at home and don’t have anyone else to be accountable to.

– Easier to make adjustments: If something isn’t working for you in your workout routine, it is easier to make adjustments when you are tracking your workouts. This can help to prevent plateauing and help you continue making progress.

– Helps with motivation: Keeping track of your workouts can be a great way to stay motivated, especially if you are working towards specific goals. Seeing your progress in writing can be really inspiring and keep you going when things get tough.

If you’re looking for a way to stay committed to your workout routine, using a workout tracker is a great option. This template is easy to use and customizable, so it can be adapted to whatever routine you are following. Tracking your progress can help you see if you are making progress towards your goals, stay accountable, and make adjustments if needed. Staying motivated can be tough, but keeping track of your workouts can help!

Add this to your weekly habit tracker template and start cultivating a more active lifestyle!

To get started, simply copy this template into your workspace of choice. 💪