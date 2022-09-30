The key to building good habits is integrating them into your daily routine. But how can you make sure those positive habits actually stick? Whether you want to drink more water, cut down screen time, or exercise regularly, it’s easier to keep commitments if you write them down.

What Is a Habit Tracker?

A digital habit tracker helps you build positive, life-long habits. It’s also your accountability buddy that makes sure you actually stick to your habit-building strategy.

Use this free weekly habit tracker template to track your positive habit streaks and stay motivated as you make your way toward self-improvement.

What Are Some Benefits of Using a Weekly Habit Tracker?

Make it a habit to track your habits. Here’s how a habit tracker can help you make that happen:

It is fun and customizable . Building habits doesn’t have to be boring. Add colors, pictures, and emojis or embed motivational music to get ahead.

. Building habits doesn’t have to be boring. Add colors, pictures, and emojis or embed motivational music to get ahead. It gives a sense of achievement . It only takes one click to check off a habit on the tracker, but the sense of achievement is priceless.

. It only takes one click to check off a habit on the tracker, but the sense of achievement is priceless. It’s visual . Were you on track all week, or did you miss a day or two? Visualizing progress makes it much easier to keep track of progress and identify obstacles.

. Were you on track all week, or did you miss a day or two? Visualizing progress makes it much easier to keep track of progress and identify obstacles. It’s shareable. Your friends can view, react, and comment on your achievements. Plus, friends by your side are like your very own team of cheerleaders!

Does Habit Tracking Work?

Habit tracking can be an effective way to develop and maintain new habits. By tracking your progress, you can see how far you’ve come and stay motivated to continue. Additionally, it can also help you identify patterns and obstacles that may be preventing you from sticking to your habit.

The idea behind habit tracking is that it creates accountability, and it makes you more aware of how often you’re doing (or not doing) the habit you’re trying to form. It can also help you understand how your habit is related to other aspects of your life, such as your mood, energy levels, and other responsibilities.

Get Started Using This Weekly Habit Tracker Template in Taskade