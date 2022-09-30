Spending a little time planning out meals for the week can have many benefits including making grocery shopping easier, encouraging more healthy eating habits, and saving money. This weekly meal prep template will help you plan out your meals each week for you and your family.

Hmm, what to eat this week? 🤔 Plan it all out here to make sure you don’t go hungry!

P.S. Use this in conjunction with our Recipe template to decide on what you’ll be cooking 🙂

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 🥘

Grocery shopping is exhausting. You have to read labels and compare prices, then carry all the heavy bags home. And you never know what your family will be in the mood for when you get there! That’s why so many people turn to take-out or eating out instead of cooking at home. But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’re willing to spend a little time in the kitchen on the weekends, you can easily prepare all your meals for the week ahead.

This weekly meal prep template can help you to create that plan.

The best part is that you don’t have to be a great cook to do this. All you need are some basic recipes and some organization skills. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Plan your meals ahead of time. This will help you figure out what ingredients you need and what recipes you want to make. You can use our recipes template together with this to track all your recipes in one place. Cook in bulk. If you’re making a dish that can be frozen, like chili or lasagna, cook extra so you can have leftovers for later in the week. Use your freezer. If you don’t have time to cook during the week, you can always freeze some meals ahead of time. Just make sure they’re properly labeled so you know what they are! Prep your ingredients. This will save you time during the week when you’re cooking. Chop up your vegetables, cook your grains, and so on. Use a crockpot. A crockpot is a great way to cook meals without spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Just put all your ingredients in there and let it do its thing!

If you can follow these tips, you’ll be able to have home-cooked meals every night of the week without breaking a sweat. And best of all, you’ll save money by not eating out!