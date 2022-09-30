👀 Personal Vision Board Template

Add structure to your life by jotting down all your goals in this free personal vision kanban board template!

What is a Personal Vision Board?

A personal vision board is a visual representation of your goals and aspirations, typically created by collaging pictures, words, and other items that represent those goals and aspirations.

It is often used as a tool for setting and achieving personal and professional goals, as it serves as a reminder of what you hope to achieve and can help to focus your efforts towards those goals

Review your vision board regularly and make adjustments as needed. As you achieve your goals, you can replace them with new ones, or add new items to keep your vision board reflective of your current aspirations.

Creating a personal vision board is a great way to stay focused on your goals and dreams. It can be a fun activity to do with friends or family and can be as simple or as elaborate as you like.

What Should Be Included on a Personal Vision Board?

Here are some things you might consider including on your personal vision board:

Inspiring quotes or phrases that resonate with you and help keep you motivated. Images or symbols that represent your goals and aspirations, such as a picture of a beach if you want to travel more or a picture of a house if you want to buy a home. Words or phrases that describe how you want to feel, such as “happy,” “confident,” or “successful.” Pictures or illustrations of activities or hobbies you want to pursue, such as sports, art, or cooking. Images of people you admire or want to emulate, such as role models or mentors.

Remember, a personal vision board is meant to be personal, so feel free to include whatever images and words inspire and motivate you.

How Do You Create a Personal Vision Board?

