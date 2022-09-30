Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Keep your home running smoothly with this printable annual household maintenance checklist template.

🏠 Household Maintenance Checklist Template

Keep your home running smoothly with this printable annual household maintenance checklist. This list will help you stay on track and tackle everything from changing the furnace filters to checking for water leaks.

Stay on track and keep your home orderly and well-maintained with this free annual household maintenance checklist!

Jot down the tasks you’ll need to take care of every month, and check the box next to each task you’ve completed. Don’t forget to invite your family members, if applicable!

#Teamwork 🤝

