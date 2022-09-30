Thinking about creating your own bucket list? We have a free template you can use to start building it and with Taskade you can take it with you everywhere you go. Keep track of everything you want to try in the future with this ultimate bucket list. Track and plan anything.

So you want to have a bucket list? That’s great! But what is a bucket list, and how do you make one? A bucket list is simply a collection of the things that would be fun to do before you die. You can either make your own, or use this ultimate bucket list template for help. Have fun with it!

The Basics:

Your bucket list should include things that are important to you, as well as things that sound like fun. Be creative and think outside the box! Here are some basic ideas to get you started:

See the world’s 7 wonders

Visit all 7 continents

Swim with dolphins

Go skydiving

Ride a elephant

Adventure and Travel:

If you love adventure, then these items should be at the top of your bucket list!

Visit Machu Picchu

Hike the Appalachian Trail

Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Kayak through the Amazon River

Visit the Taj Mahal

Fun and Excitement:

These items are sure to give you a thrill!

Attend the Olympics

Ride in a hot air balloon

Zipline through a rainforest

See the Northern Lights

Paraglide over the Swiss Alps

Health and Wellness:

Sometimes the best way to achieve health and wellness is to make it a goal!

Lose 100 pounds

Run a marathon

Complete a triathlon

Visit a meditation retreat

Get in shape for your wedding day

Dream Items:

These items are your ultimate goals and dreams. Don’t be afraid to dream big!

Earn a PhD

Write a bestselling novel

Become a millionaire

Purchase a beachfront property

Get married in a destination wedding

Now that you have some basic ideas, it’s time to get creative! Brainstorm items that are important to you, or things that sound like a blast. Be sure to write them down, and then start checking them off your list! Have fun and good luck!