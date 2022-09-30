Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Thinking about creating your own bucket list? We have a free template you can use to start building it and with Taskade you can take it with you everywhere you go. Keep track of everything you want to try in the future with this ultimate bucket list. Track and plan anything.
Use this as your ultimate bucket list for all things not related to travel! (We already have a World Travel bucket list template for those with the travel bug 😊)
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!
So you want to have a bucket list? That’s great! But what is a bucket list, and how do you make one? A bucket list is simply a collection of the things that would be fun to do before you die. You can either make your own, or use this ultimate bucket list template for help. Have fun with it!
The Basics:
Your bucket list should include things that are important to you, as well as things that sound like fun. Be creative and think outside the box! Here are some basic ideas to get you started:
Adventure and Travel:
If you love adventure, then these items should be at the top of your bucket list!
Fun and Excitement:
Health and Wellness:
Sometimes the best way to achieve health and wellness is to make it a goal!
Dream Items:
These items are your ultimate goals and dreams. Don’t be afraid to dream big!
Now that you have some basic ideas, it’s time to get creative! Brainstorm items that are important to you, or things that sound like a blast. Be sure to write them down, and then start checking them off your list! Have fun and good luck!