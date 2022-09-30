Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Thinking about creating your own bucket list? We have a free template you can use to start building it and with Taskade you can take it with you everywhere you go. Keep track of everything you want to try in the future with this ultimate bucket list. Track and plan anything.

📝 Ultimate Bucket List Template

Thinking about creating your own bucket list? We have a free template you can use to start building it and with Taskade you can take it with you everywhere you go. Keep track of everything you want to try in the future with this ultimate bucket list. Track and plan anything.

Use this as your ultimate bucket list for all things not related to travel! (We already have a World Travel bucket list template for those with the travel bug 😊)

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

So you want to have a bucket list? That’s great! But what is a bucket list, and how do you make one? A bucket list is simply a collection of the things that would be fun to do before you die. You can either make your own, or use this ultimate bucket list template for help. Have fun with it!

The Basics:

Your bucket list should include things that are important to you, as well as things that sound like fun. Be creative and think outside the box! Here are some basic ideas to get you started:

  • See the world’s 7 wonders
  • Visit all 7 continents
  • Swim with dolphins
  • Go skydiving
  • Ride a elephant

Adventure and Travel:

If you love adventure, then these items should be at the top of your bucket list!

  • Visit Machu Picchu
  • Hike the Appalachian Trail
  • Climb Mount Kilimanjaro
  • Kayak through the Amazon River
  • Visit the Taj Mahal

Fun and Excitement:

  • These items are sure to give you a thrill!
  • Attend the Olympics
  • Ride in a hot air balloon
  • Zipline through a rainforest
  • See the Northern Lights
  • Paraglide over the Swiss Alps

Health and Wellness:

Sometimes the best way to achieve health and wellness is to make it a goal!

  • Lose 100 pounds
  • Run a marathon
  • Complete a triathlon
  • Visit a meditation retreat
  • Get in shape for your wedding day

Dream Items:

These items are your ultimate goals and dreams. Don’t be afraid to dream big!

  • Earn a PhD
  • Write a bestselling novel
  • Become a millionaire
  • Purchase a beachfront property
  • Get married in a destination wedding

Now that you have some basic ideas, it’s time to get creative! Brainstorm items that are important to you, or things that sound like a blast. Be sure to write them down, and then start checking them off your list! Have fun and good luck!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Address Book
Address Book
Personal Finance Tracker
Personal Finance Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Task Tracker
Task Tracker
Daily Work Routine
Daily Work Routine
Daily Log / Journal
Daily Log / Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Weekly Workout Tracker
Weekly Workout Tracker
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.