Make your own obstacle course at your house using our free how-to guide and some essential tools.

Have you ever watched American Ninja Warrior? It is quite amazing to not only see the fit athletes go through the course but also to observe the contraptions that they have to go through! You can have an obstacle course that is just as awesome – right in your backyard!

In How to Build an Obstacle Course at Home, we’ve combed the internet and found all of our favorite home-made obstacles so you don’t have to deal with suppliers or construction. We’ll tell you how to build a rope bridge, balance beam, cargo net, and so much more. So gather up some materials and get ready for a DIY adventure in your backyard today!

Here are the things to keep in mind when building your obstacle course:

🤔 Things to Consider During the Design Phase 💰 Cost 🛠 What You’ll Need 🎩 Tips 🏗 Start Building! 📚 References / Read More

