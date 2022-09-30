Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Use our Anime & Mangas List Template to compile and track your favorite anime & manga. You can keep the list for yourself or share it publicly easily.

📺 Anime & Manga List Template

Use our Anime & Mangas List Template to compile and track your favorite anime & manga. You can keep the list for yourself or share it publicly easily.

Finding your favorite anime or manga to watch can be a real pain. There are just so many of them, and there’s no good way to keep track of which ones you’ve already seen.

The worst part is that once you do find something awesome, it disappears from the internet forever! You wish someone would make an easy-to-use tool where people could create lists of their favorite shows and movies with links to all the places they’re available for streaming/downloading/purchase…

That’s why we created this free template! We made it super simple for anyone who loves anime or manga to create their own list in minutes!

Find, list and watch your favorite anime or manga with this template!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🙏

Blog
