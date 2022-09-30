Pack the essentials for your Burning Man adventure! List everything you might need for your Burning Man from trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit.

Imagine going to the Burning Man Festival without a toothbrush. Sure, it’s easy to pick another one in a store while you’re on your way to Black Rock City. But what if you forget your event pass? This Burning Man checklist will help you pack everything you need!

What Is Burning Man?

The Burning Man Festival is a celebration of “community, art, free expression, and self-sufficiency.” It derives its name from a human sculpture burned at the end of the festival.

Leave Nothing Behind With the Burning Man Checklist

The template lists everything you might need for your Burning Man trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit. You can easily customize and add your own must-haves to make sure you enjoy the adventure. Use this template to:

Identify the essentials: Drag-and-drop items according to their importance/priority. Add #tags and highlight important gear to keep everything organized.

Make packing fun: Upload photos of all the items on your list to make packing easier. You can even print the list and take it with you on a shopping spree.

Share with your friends: Some items (not counting your toothbrush) can be shared to reduce the load. Invite your friends and decide who takes what.

How to Use the Burning Man Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to store your Burning Man checklist. Customize your checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

This template has nine parts:

🧳 Burning Man Packing Essentials 🏕 Burning Man Camping Gear 🍽 Kitchen Supplies 🍻 Food & Drinks ⛑ Burning Man Medical Kit 🧻 Burning Man Toiletries List 🚴‍♂️ Burning Man Bike Accessories 👖 Burning Man Clothing + Costumes 🙇‍♂️ Random Things

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started. Have fun! 😎

Create a Burning Man Checklist with Taskade