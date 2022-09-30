Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
The Burning man template lists everything you will need for your Burning Man adventure from trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit.
Imagine going to the Burning Man Festival without a toothbrush. Sure, it’s easy to pick another one in a store while you’re on your way to Black Rock City. But what if you forget your event pass? This Burning Man checklist will help you pack everything you need!
The Burning Man Festival is a celebration of “community, art, free expression, and self-sufficiency.” It derives its name from a human sculpture burned at the end of the festival.
This template has nine parts:
