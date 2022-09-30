Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

The Burning man template lists everything you will need for your Burning Man adventure from trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit.

🧖‍♂️ Burning Man Checklist Template

Pack the essentials for your Burning Man adventure! List everything you might need for your Burning Man from trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit.

Imagine going to the Burning Man Festival without a toothbrush. Sure, it’s easy to pick another one in a store while you’re on your way to Black Rock City. But what if you forget your event pass? This Burning Man checklist will help you pack everything you need!

What Is Burning Man?

The Burning Man Festival is a celebration of “community, art, free expression, and self-sufficiency.” It derives its name from a human sculpture burned at the end of the festival.

Leave Nothing Behind With the Burning Man Checklist

The template lists everything you might need for your Burning Man trip—tickets, outfits, camping gear, and even your medical kit. You can easily customize and add your own must-haves to make sure you enjoy the adventure. Use this template to:

  • Identify the essentials: Drag-and-drop items according to their importance/priority. Add #tags and highlight important gear to keep everything organized.
  • Make packing fun: Upload photos of all the items on your list to make packing easier. You can even print the list and take it with you on a shopping spree. 
  • Share with your friends: Some items (not counting your toothbrush) can be shared to reduce the load. Invite your friends and decide who takes what. 

How to Use the Burning Man Checklist Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to store your Burning Man checklist.
  4. Customize your checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

You’re getting ready to head to the desert for Burning Man and you know what that means! Get your supplies together without forgetting anything. This free checklist is made especially for people of all experience levels, from virgins who have never stepped foot in Black Rock City up to those seasoned veterans with a few decades under their boots. All you do is use this template and tick off every item as it gets packed so nothing slips past you before it’s too late!

Getting ready to go to Burning Man? Pack everything you’ll need with this free checklist!

This template has nine parts:

  1. 🧳 Burning Man Packing Essentials
  2. 🏕 Burning Man Camping Gear
  3. 🍽 Kitchen Supplies
  4. 🍻 Food & Drinks
  5. Burning Man Medical Kit
  6. 🧻 Burning Man Toiletries List
  7. 🚴‍♂️ Burning Man Bike Accessories
  8. 👖 Burning Man Clothing + Costumes
  9. 🙇‍♂️ Random Things

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started. Have fun! 😎

Create a Burning Man Checklist with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Address Book
Address Book
Personal Finance Tracker
Personal Finance Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Weekly Habit Tracker
Task Tracker
Task Tracker
Daily Work Routine
Daily Work Routine
Daily Log / Journal
Daily Log / Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Yearly Log
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Bullet Journal Mood Tracker
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Daily Gratefulness Journal
Weekly Workout Tracker
Weekly Workout Tracker
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.