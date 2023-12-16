Copy
Create an engaging prompt to monitor public opinion by asking pointed questions to individuals about current events, trends, and cultural shifts. Aim to capture diverse perspectives, gather data for sentiment analysis, and adjust questions based on responses for clarity and depth. Ensure to maintain an open dialogue while respecting privacy and offering opportunities for participants to articulate their views comprehensively.
AI’s public opinion monitoring prompt can swiftly analyze vast amounts of social media data, providing real-time insights into public sentiment for businesses and policymakers.