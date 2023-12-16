Customer Interview Script for Product Insights

Copy
Create an engaging customer interview script to capture authentic feedback on your product's functionality, appeal, and improvement areas. Focus on open-ended questions to encourage detailed responses, and include warm introductions and thoughtful transitions to make participants feel comfortable. Ensure key topics like usability, design, and customer support are covered. Conclude with gratitude and an invitation for future insights.
