Create a functional WebSocket implementation that handles real-time data exchange between a client and server. Focus on establishing a durable connection, managing latency, and addressing security concerns. Ensure seamless integration with existing infrastructure, allowing bidirectional communication. Provide documentation for developers, highlighting best practices and common pitfalls. Include a strategy for monitoring connection stability and performance.
AI-driven WebSocket Implementation enhances real-time communication in web applications by streamlining the setup process. It can automatically configure connections and manage data flow, making web development faster and more efficient.