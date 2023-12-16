OAuth2 Implementation

Copy
Create a detailed plan for implementing OAuth2 authentication in your web application. Focus on securely configuring authorization servers, ensuring safe token handling, and integrating with existing user management systems. Include steps for testing and verifying the setup to maintain security standards. Also, design user-friendly authorization flows that enhance the user experience without compromising security.
