AI Create a Countdown Timer with JavaScript Prompts

Write a step-by-step process for creating a countdown timer using JavaScript. Your explanation should include setting up the initial HTML structure, writing the JavaScript code to handle the countdown logic, and updating the HTML to display the timer. Ensure your steps are clear and include any necessary code snippets, offering brief explanations for key parts of the code.
Event countdowns for websites
Exam or test timers for online platforms
Product launch countdowns
Personalized workout or interval timers
Flash sales and limited-time offer counters
