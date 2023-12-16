AI Build a Basic CRUD Application with Flask Prompts

Copy
Create a basic CRUD application using Flask that handles 'Create', 'Read', 'Update', and 'Delete' operations for a simple database, such as a list of items or users. Ensure the application includes routes for each operation, uses templates for the user interface, and incorporates basic validation. Include steps for setting up the virtual environment and installing required packages.
This AI-driven prompt can help you effortlessly build a basic CRUD application using Flask, making it perfect for rapid development and easy management of data operations.
Create a basic inventory management system.
Develop a simple user authentication system.
Build a personal to-do list app.
Design a basic blog platform.
Implement a straightforward student record management system.
