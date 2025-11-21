Marketing That Runs Itself

AI agents that understand your brand, create content, manage campaigns, and nurture leads. Marketing automation that actually works while you focus on strategy.

Build
Loading apps...

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft

Intelligent Marketing Orchestration

Vibe Marketing combines content AI, campaign automation, and lead intelligence. Your marketing runs 24/7 with agents that learn and improve.

Content That Writes Itself

AI creates blog posts, social content, and email copy in your brand voice. Quality content at scale.

Campaigns That Optimize

Multi-channel campaigns with automatic A/B testing, audience targeting, and budget optimization.

AI Agents That Think With You

Train your agents with projects, docs, or links.
They plan, reason, and act — 24/7, inside every app.

Marketing That Vibes With Your Brand

Beyond Scheduled Posts

Traditional marketing automation is just scheduling with extra steps. Vibe Marketing is intelligent orchestration - AI agents that understand your brand, know your audience, and execute campaigns that actually convert.

Content that writes itself. Campaigns that optimize themselves. Analytics that explain themselves.

What Vibe Marketing Includes

Content Generation

  • Blog posts in your brand voice
  • Social media content calendars
  • Email sequences and newsletters
  • Ad copy and landing pages

Campaign Orchestration

  • Multi-channel campaign management
  • A/B testing and optimization
  • Audience segmentation and targeting
  • Budget allocation and pacing

Lead Intelligence

  • Lead scoring and qualification
  • Behavior tracking and triggers
  • Personalized nurture sequences
  • Sales handoff automation

Performance Analytics

  • Real-time campaign dashboards
  • Attribution and ROI tracking
  • AI-powered insights and recommendations
  • Competitive intelligence

How It Works

1. Train Your Marketing Agent
Upload brand guidelines, past campaigns, and successful content. Your agent learns your voice and what works.

2. Describe Your Goals
"Generate leads for our new product launch" or "Increase engagement with existing customers"

3. Let AI Execute
Your marketing agent creates content, schedules posts, sends emails, and optimizes based on performance.

4. Review and Refine
Approve content, adjust strategy, and watch your agent get smarter over time.

Marketing Agent Capabilities

Content Writer Agent
Creates blog posts, social content, and email copy in your brand voice

Campaign Manager Agent
Plans and executes multi-channel campaigns with budget optimization

Lead Nurture Agent
Engages prospects with personalized content based on behavior and stage

Analytics Agent
Monitors performance, identifies trends, and recommends optimizations

The Vibe Marketing Advantage

Before: Hours creating content, managing campaigns, analyzing data
After: AI handles execution while you focus on strategy

  • Content created in minutes, not hours
  • Campaigns optimized automatically
  • Leads nurtured 24/7 without manual intervention
  • Insights surfaced before you ask

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo