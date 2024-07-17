Ensure your projects are always on track with Taskade’s project health scorecards automation, delivering powerful insights for proactive management.
A project health scorecards automation provides a comprehensive overview of project status, helping you make informed decisions and maintain project health. Here’s what it can do:
Generate real-time health scorecards based on key project metrics and performance indicators.
Identify potential risks and bottlenecks early to prevent delays and issues.
Offer visual dashboards with detailed insights into project progress and team performance.
Automatically update scorecards as project data changes, ensuring up-to-date information.
Provide customized reports tailored to your specific project needs and goals.
Project Managers: Monitor the overall health of multiple projects, enabling quick action on any potential issues.
Team Leaders: Track team performance and productivity, ensuring that projects stay on schedule.
Executives: Gain high-level insights into project status and resource allocation for strategic decision-making.
Client Reporting: Provide clients with transparent, data-driven updates on project health and progress.
Agile Teams: Use real-time scorecards to assess sprint performance and make necessary adjustments quickly.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.