What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Effortlessly gather current skills and training needs from employees through smart forms.

  • Automatically analyze and categorize training requirements based on input data.

  • Recommend tailored courses or training programs that match employee needs and organizational goals.

  • Streamline training workflows by integrating with existing HR and management systems.

  • Provide real-time insights and reports on workforce development and skill gaps.

Use Cases For Automating Training Needs Assessment Forms

  • HR departments can efficiently collect and evaluate employee training needs for performance reviews.

  • Learning and development teams can quickly identify skill gaps and plan training programs aligned with business objectives.

  • Managers can monitor team competencies and initiate training interventions where necessary.

  • Organizations can enhance employee upskilling and reskilling initiatives through data-driven training recommendations.

  • Strategic planners can leverage comprehensive training data to forecast future workforce development needs.

How To Use This Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.