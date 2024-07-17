HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
Scheduled Content Publishing on WordPress

Scheduled Content Publishing automation that ensures your content goes live precisely when you want.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Set up and schedule blog posts to publish at optimal times automatically.

  • Automate the management of your content calendar for consistent publishing.

  • Ensure timely publication of announcements or events.

  • Preload a series of posts and let the automation handle the rest, freeing up your time.

  • Reduce the risk of human error by automating your entire posting process.

Use Cases For Scheduled Content Publishing on WordPress

  • A content marketing team automating the release schedule for a series of informative blog posts.

  • Event managers pre-scheduling promotional content for upcoming events or webinars.

  • E-commerce websites scheduling product announcements and updates to go live at specific times.

  • News agencies preparing posts in advance for immediate release when news breaks.

  • Personal bloggers organizing posts for consistent and regular updates without manual intervention.

How To Use This Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.