What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Quickly generate concise summaries from lengthy documents or reports.
  • Extract key points and insights from meeting notes.
  • Create brief overviews of articles, blogs, or research papers.
  • Simplify presentation content by summarizing complex information.
  • Automate the creation of executive summaries for business documents.

Use Cases For Auto Generate Summaries ChatGPT Automation

  • Busy professionals can use it to distill important information from emails and lengthy documents.
  • Researchers will find it useful for synthesizing large volumes of literature or study notes.
  • Content creators can generate short summaries for video descriptions or social media posts.
  • Marketing teams can summarize customer feedback or survey results to identify trends.
  • Students can use it to review and understand critical points from textbooks or lecture notes.

How To Use This Automation

  1. Go to the “Automations” tab in your workspace.
  2. Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose a template or start from scratch.
  3. Click “➕Add Trigger” and define the conditions.
  4. Click “➕Add Action” and define the conditions.
  5. Enable the toggle in the top-right corner to activate the automation.