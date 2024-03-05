Definition: A workspace is the top level in Taskade’s hierarchy structure. It’s a dedicated, centralized space that allows individuals and teams to collaborate effectively by aggregating work in one, shared area.

Where Will You Find a Workspace Inside of Taskade?

A workspace is your command center where you can create, organize, and collaborate on tasks. Once you’re logged into your Taskade account, you’ll find your workspaces in the left-hand sidebar, below the 👥 Shared with me button.

For More Information About Workspaces

For more information about workspaces visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958483-create-a-workspace