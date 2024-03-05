Definition: Templates are pre-designed structures or layouts that you can use as starting points for all kinds of personal or business projects.

Where Will You Find Templates Inside of Taskade?

Taskade features a variety of pre-made project layouts tailored to different purposes and industries, such as project management, brainstorming, goal setting, and more. You can choose from these templates whenever you create a new project inside your workspace or folder.

For More Information About Templates

For more information about templates visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958393-create-use-templates