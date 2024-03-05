Definition: Blocks act as the cornerstone of project organization in Taskade. They allow you to group ideas, tasks, and notes under a single heading. Each block can be edited, styled, and moved to fit the needs of your project.

Where Will You Find Blocks Inside of Taskade?

Blocks are the fundamental elements of your workspace, acting as containers aggregating groups of nodes. To add a block, go to your projects and click the ➕ Add Block button at the top of the project window. You can add several different types of blocks, including a checklist, bulleted list, paragraph, and more.

For More Information About Blocks

For more information about blocks visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958528-add-blocks