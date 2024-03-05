Definition: The Origami Method is the core philosophy behind Taskade’s dynamic project views. It highlights the ability to transform projects in many different ways, much like folding paper into different shapes in origami.

Where Will You Find the Origami Method Inside of Taskade?

The Origami method is seamlessly integrated into every level of Taskade’s project interface. Buttons at the top of each project allow you to instantly switch to a different view without losing context. You can choose between the List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Gantt Chart view.

For More Information About the Origami Method

For more information about the Origami Method visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958384-what-are-project-views