Definition: Project AI Studio uses the capabilities of GPT-4 Turbo to generate various types of content. It can craft tasks, blocks of content, and even entire workflows based on natural-language descriptions or from seed documents.

Where Will You Find Project AI Studio Inside of Taskade?

Project AI Studio is easily accessible within your Taskade workspaces and folders. You can find it at the top of your project list under the “➕ New Project” button. It’s also available in the mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

For More Information About Project AI Studio

For more information about Project AI Studio visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958450-ai-project-studio