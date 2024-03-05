Definition: Keyboard shortcuts are pre-defined key combinations designed to optimize your workflow and enhance productivity. They allow you to activate Taskade features and format projects without using the mouse.

Where Will You Find Shortcuts Inside of Taskade?

To discover the full range of shortcuts available in Taskade, press control + shift + / on Mac or Windows key + shift + / on Windows anywhere inside Taskade. This key combination will display an overlay with a list of shortcuts tailored for various functions such as creating new tasks or marking them as complete.

For More Information About Shortcuts

For more information about shortcuts visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958405-keyboard-shortcuts