Definition: My Tasks is a dedicated dashboard in your Taskade workspace where you can view tasks assigned to you and others across various projects, folders, and workspaces. It serves as a centralized hub for tracking and prioritizing work.

Where Will You Find My Tasks Inside of Taskade?

You’ll spot “My Tasks” in Taskade on the left-hand sidebar when you log into your account (second button from the top). From there, you can use filters to search and organize tasks by type, assignee, location, and due date. Select any task in the My Tasks screen to show its details or open the target project.

For More Information About My Tasks

For more information about My Tasks visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958383-my-tasks