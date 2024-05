Definition: AI Chat is a conversational AI feature that allows you to engage in discussions with Taskade AI in your projects.

Where Will You Find the AI Chat Inside of Taskade?

AI Chat in Taskade offers an easy way to interact with artificial intelligence directly within the Taskade platform. The chat is available inside individual projects as well as on the folder and workspace level.

For More Information About the AI Chat

For more information about the AI Chat visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958451-taskade-ai-chat