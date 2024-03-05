Definition: A node is an individual element within a project that serves as a container for information; it can hold text, tasks, or any other type of content.

Where Will You Find a Node Inside of Taskade?

You encounter nodes within the structure of every project. Each time you create a new item on your list, you’re effectively creating a node. Nodes can be found at every level of your project’s hierarchy, from headings to sub-tasks.

For More Information About Nodes

For more information about nodes visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958376-hierarchy-structure