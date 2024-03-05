Definition: A task in Taskade is a unit of work or an item on a to-do list. It’s something you plan to accomplish, like a goal or an assignment.

Where Will You Find a Task Inside of Taskade?

You can find tasks stacked under your project headers or nested in sub-lists. Each task can have an unlimited number of “nested” subtasks. Think of them as smaller steps within a bigger objective. Subtasks help you stay organized and make the main task more manageable since they can be completed on by one.

For More Information About Tasks

For more information about the workspace visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958371-add-a-task-and-sub-task