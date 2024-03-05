Browse Topics
Definition: AI agents are small, specialized programs powered by large language models (LLM) like GPT-4. They that can assist you in various tasks, such as answering questions, organizing tasks and projects, or generating content.
Interactions with AI agents happen via a chat interface or inside Taskade’s project editor where you can can activate agent actions with custom commands. An agent can work on a single or multiple tasks within a project.
For more information about custom agent commands visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958458-autonomous-ai-agents