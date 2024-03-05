Definition: AI agents are small, specialized programs powered by large language models (LLM) like GPT-4. They that can assist you in various tasks, such as answering questions, organizing tasks and projects, or generating content.

Where Will You Find AI Agents inside of Taskade?

Interactions with AI agents happen via a chat interface or inside Taskade’s project editor where you can can activate agent actions with custom commands. An agent can work on a single or multiple tasks within a project.

For More Information About AI Agents

For more information about custom agent commands visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958458-autonomous-ai-agents