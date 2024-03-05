Definition: Project Views in Taskade use the underlying tree-structured database to display project contents in several different ways. Each of the workflows available in Taskade is designed to enhance productivity by providing a fresh perspectives for engaging with tasks, notes, and documents.

Where Will You Find Project Views Inside of Taskade?

Once you’re in a project, you can switch between projects views and transform your projects using the buttons located at the top of the project window. Each button corresponds to one of the seven workflows available in Taskade — List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Gantt Chart.

