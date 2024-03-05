Definition: Converters are AI-powered features inside Taskade that allow you to transform projects, documents, and ideas into different formats.

Where Will You Find Converters Inside of Taskade?

Converters are seamlessly integrated into Taskade’s core functionality. For example, you can transform documents and spreadsheets into projects using the AI Import feature within your workspace or folder. From there, you can use project views to reshape the contents of the imported documents even further.

When it’s time to share your work or collaborate with others outside of Taskade, Converters make it easy to export your projects, tasks, and ideas in multiple formats including PDFs, images, or a simple text files.

For More Information About Project AI Studio

For more information about Converters visit our help center at:

https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958610-export-print-projects