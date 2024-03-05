Definition: Automation is a core Taskade feature that streamlines tasks and processes in your projects, using a trigger-and-action system. This significantly reduces the time spent on routine organizational activities.

Where Will You Find Automations Inside of Taskade?

The automation tab is located at the top of each workspace and folder, above the list of projects in the central pane. To create a new automation, click the “➕ Add automation” button in the top-right corner and define triggers & actions.

Each automation follows a simple “if this, then that” logic. When a particular event occurs, it immediately sets off an action. For example, if there is a weekly team meeting, an automation can generate an agenda for it every Monday.

For More Information About Automations

For more information about custom agent commands visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958467-getting-started