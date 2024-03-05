Definition: Agent Knowledge refers to the accumulated information gathered from uploaded documents and web resources which enriches AI agents’ understanding and tailors their output to specific use cases and situations.

Where Will You Find Agent Knowledge Inside of Taskade?

You can look up and modify Agent Knowledge in the Knowledge tab of individual AI agents. To train your agents, drag and drop files into the tab, add media from the Media Manager, select projects from your workspace, add links to web resources, or upload files directly from a cloud storage platform.

For More Information About Agent Knowledge

For more information about Agent Knowledge visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958457-custom-ai-agents