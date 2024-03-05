Definition: A project in Taskade is a centralized hub where you can plan, manage, and execute tasks, share team updates, interact with Taskade AI, upload documents & files, and even create spanning mind maps.

Where Will You Find a Project Inside of Taskade?

After you’ve logged into your account, choose a workspace in the left-hand sidebar and pick a folder (optional) from the list on the right. Taskade will display a list of all projects in the selected workspace or folder in the central pane.

For More Information About Projects

For more information about projects visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958370-create-a-project