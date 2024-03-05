Definition: Custom commands are shortcuts for executing common tasks or requesting specific information when interacting with AI agents. Each command can consist of a command name and corresponding action or response.

Where Will You Find Custom Agent Commands inside of Taskade?

You can define your own custom agent commands in the agent creator, on the workspace or folder level. Each command follows the “/” + “command name” format and can be activated in the project editor or during chats with agents.

For instance, you can create a custom command titled “/dailyreport” that will prompt one of your AI agents to generate a daily progress report summarizing completed tasks, pending items, and upcoming deadlines inside a project.

For More Information About Custom Agent Commands

For more information about custom agent commands visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958457-custom-ai-agents