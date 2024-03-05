Browse Topics
Definition: Custom commands are shortcuts for executing common tasks or requesting specific information when interacting with AI agents. Each command can consist of a command name and corresponding action or response.
You can define your own custom agent commands in the agent creator, on the workspace or folder level. Each command follows the “/” + “command name” format and can be activated in the project editor or during chats with agents.
For instance, you can create a custom command titled “/dailyreport” that will prompt one of your AI agents to generate a daily progress report summarizing completed tasks, pending items, and upcoming deadlines inside a project.
For more information about custom agent commands visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958457-custom-ai-agents