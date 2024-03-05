Definition: Integrations allow you to connect and synchronize your work with external tools and services, such as calendar apps, communication platforms, and cloud storage, to streamline workflow and enhance collaboration.

Where Will You Find Integrations Inside of Taskade?

Core Taskade integrations including two-way Google Calendar sync, Zapier integration, and Calendar Feed are available in Account Settings. Other integrations seamlessly blend in with Taskade’s ecosystem.

Additional integrations are available via the Automation feature that introduces unique triggers & actions like Gmail, WordPress, MailChimp, Slack, Google Sheets, and many others that you can use in your automation flows.

For More Information About Integrations

For more information about Integrations visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/collections/8400831-integrations-extensions

