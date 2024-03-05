Definition: A Folder in Taskade act as containers that group related projects together for better accessibility. It can be used to organize projects by team, client, topic, project stage, or in any other way to ensure quick and easy access.

Where Will You Find a Folder Inside of Taskade?

Once you’re logged into your Taskade account, choose a workspace in the left-hand sidebar, below the 👥 Shared with me button. Once you’re in, you’ll see all folders nested in that workspace grouped on the right.

For More Information About Folders

For more information about folders visit our help center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958495-create-a-folder-subspace