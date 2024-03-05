Definition: Taskade’s Calendar feature consolidates important dates from your workspace into one accessible view. This simplifies scheduling and eliminates the need to manually navigate to individual events within projects.

Where Will You Find the Calendar Inside of Taskade?

To access the calendar, log into your Taskade account and click the calendar button (third icon from the top) in the sidebar navigation menu on the left. This will display a calendar view of all your tasks across different projects within that workspace, provided that you have added due dates for them.

For More Information About the Calendar

For more information about the Calendar visit our Help Center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958375-taskade-calendar