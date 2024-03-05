Definition: Recurring tasks in Taskade refer to actions, events, or obligations that need to be completed on a continuous, periodic basis. This feature allows users to create tasks that automatically reset according to a predefined schedule.

Where Will You Find Recurring Tasks Inside of Taskade?

To use recurring tasks in Taskade, open your project and click the ➕ (plus) button next to a task. Within the editing menu, you’ll find the “‘Set Date” feature, which allows you to schedule the task’s repetition by choosing your preferred frequency—whether it be daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. Once set, this task will automatically reappear in your list according to the specified interval

For More Information About Recurring Tasks

For more information about recurring tasks visit our Help Center at: https://help.taskade.com/en/articles/8958441-recurring-tasks