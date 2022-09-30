🧳 Manager Checklist Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
An often overlooked responsibility of managers is to keep morale high on their team and keep team members engaged. This template for building team morale and engagement can can help you stay focused on those key areas.
An often overlooked responsibility of managers is to keep morale high on their team and keep team members engaged. This template for building team morale and engagement can can help you stay focused on those key areas.
A well-functioning team is a key ingredient for any business, yet it can be difficult to create and maintain. One of the main reasons for this is that teams are often managed in a way that does not foster morale or engagement. As a manager, it’s important to be aware of the things you can do to help your team reach its potential.
There are tasks you can do and track each day, week, month, or even quarterly to help keep up team morale and engagement.
This manager checklist for building team morale and engagement is a great place to start. You can edit it to suit your needs, team, and management style.
On this checklist you will find:
Some things you can focus on daily with your team include making time for personal interactions and regularly providing helpful feedback to team members.
Giving feedback is an important part of a manager’s job, yet it’s often something that’s done poorly. Avoid giving criticism that is vague, nonspecific, or comes across as negative. Instead, focus on providing feedback that is clear, concise, and positive.
When giving feedback, make sure to:
Some things you can focus on weekly with your team include having regular team meetings and creating opportunities for team members to bond.
Have 1-on-1 meetings with team members to review progress, give/receive feedback, and discuss any concerns.
Take time to recognize team members for their contributions to the team goals, helping other teammates, or for their own individual progress.
Spend some time identifying and trying to understand roadblocks that are hampering your team or individual team members from being successful.
These are things that are no less important, but do not need to be completed as often. They include things such as:
In addition to the items on this checklist, here are some other general tips for building team morale and engagement:
The most important thing is to be aware of the things you can do to help your team reach its potential. By using this checklist and following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to creating a thriving, engaged team.A manager’s life can be diverse. You have to wear many hats and therefore have many tasks as well! Some of them are shared with the team, while some are for yourself.
To save time, we’ve already created a checklist for you. It’s easy to use and even easier to set up!
Copy this template into your workspace to structure your work life.