🧳 Manager Checklist Template

An often overlooked responsibility of managers is to keep morale high on their team and keep team members engaged. This template for building team morale and engagement can can help you stay focused on those key areas.

A well-functioning team is a key ingredient for any business, yet it can be difficult to create and maintain. One of the main reasons for this is that teams are often managed in a way that does not foster morale or engagement. As a manager, it’s important to be aware of the things you can do to help your team reach its potential.

There are tasks you can do and track each day, week, month, or even quarterly to help keep up team morale and engagement.

This manager checklist for building team morale and engagement is a great place to start. You can edit it to suit your needs, team, and management style.

On this checklist you will find:

Daily to-dos

Some things you can focus on daily with your team include making time for personal interactions and regularly providing helpful feedback to team members.

How to give good feedback

Giving feedback is an important part of a manager’s job, yet it’s often something that’s done poorly. Avoid giving criticism that is vague, nonspecific, or comes across as negative. Instead, focus on providing feedback that is clear, concise, and positive.

When giving feedback, make sure to:

Be specific

Give examples

Use “I” statements

Be aware of your tone

Critique the behavior, not the person

Make it a two-way conversation

Focus on the future

Weekly to-dos

Some things you can focus on weekly with your team include having regular team meetings and creating opportunities for team members to bond.

Have 1-on-1 meetings with team members to review progress, give/receive feedback, and discuss any concerns.

Take time to recognize team members for their contributions to the team goals, helping other teammates, or for their own individual progress.

Spend some time identifying and trying to understand roadblocks that are hampering your team or individual team members from being successful.

Periodic to-dos

These are things that are no less important, but do not need to be completed as often. They include things such as:

Checking in with individual team members on their long-term goals.

Organizing team activities such as a team lunch or dinner or something like a night out bowling.

Regular performance reviews.

Asking for feedback from team members on your management performance.

Discussing company updates or new initiatives.

Reviewing career paths for employees.

Work with your team to set objectives for the upcoming quarter.

Other tips for building team morale and engagement

In addition to the items on this checklist, here are some other general tips for building team morale and engagement:

Encourage open communication among team members.

Make sure everyone feels like they are being heard and that their opinions matter.

Encourage team members to socialize with each other outside of work.

Foster a positive work environment where team members feel appreciated and valued.

Make sure employees have the opportunity to learn and grow in their roles.

create a culture of transparency, where information is shared openly and regularly between managers and team members.

Be available to answer questions, give guidance, and provide support when needed.

When problems arise, address them head-on and work with the team to find solutions.

Celebrate successes together as a team.

The most important thing is to be aware of the things you can do to help your team reach its potential. By using this checklist and following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to creating a thriving, engaged team.A manager’s life can be diverse. You have to wear many hats and therefore have many tasks as well! Some of them are shared with the team, while some are for yourself.

To save time, we’ve already created a checklist for you. It’s easy to use and even easier to set up!

Copy this template into your workspace to structure your work life.