📇 How to Train & Onboard Remote Employees Template

Training and onboarding remote employees can be a real challenge. We at Taskade have a distributed team with employees in different parts of the world and we know what it can be like to onboard a remote employee! We have created a short guide on how you can better onboard new employees to get them integrated into the company as smoothly as possible.

Taskade has created a comprehensive guide to help you with your next remote employee onboarding. With this guide you will be able to better communicate with your new hire, set expectations, provide information about the company culture, and get them workin’ on projects right away!

This template includes the following sections:

✨ Introduction 🤝 Choosing a Communication Platform 💪 Creating Effective Training Materials 🕵️‍♂️ Supervising the Employee

Copy this template into your workspace to get started on bringing in new hires and getting them trained!