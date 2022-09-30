Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Effectively handle and recover from critical incidents! Free Collaborative Startup Engineering Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🚨 Critical Incidents Checklist Template

Effectively handle and recover from critical incidents.

Tired of spending money on project after project as a result of failures? Take Lais Varella’s “Saving Great Projects” talk seriously and make sure you have the appropriate tools to deal with crisis. This checklist is an easy way to guide your team through recovery when things don’t go according to plan. Whether it be natural disasters, accidents, or unexpected changes in execution plans this checklist will guide you through getting back up on your feet once again!

Life can be super unpredictable and throw curveballs when we least expect it to. Make sure you’re prepared for any project- or enterprise-related critical incidents by knowing what recovery steps to take! This checklist, created by Lais Varejão of Vinta Software and based on the “Saving Great Projects” talk, will help you and your team/organization deal with recovery crisis.

Simply copy this to your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

5S Office Audit
5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
1-on-1 Feedback
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.