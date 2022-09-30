📖 HR Guide to Hiring & Retaining Remote Employees Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Hire and retain engaged remote employees and accommodate new parents' needs! Free Human Resources Distributed Team Management Startup Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

Hire and retain engaged remote employees and new parents!

You can’t build a culture that includes remote workers if you don’t know where to find them. Remote workers are not all the same, and you need to know what kind of person will be a good fit for your company before you hire. If you’re already onboard with the idea of hiring remote employees, this guide will help you do it successfully.

This template is divided into 3 sections: 1. 🤝 Engagement & retention 2. 🤔 Why hire remote? 3. 👩‍💻 Building a culture inclusive of remote workers & new parents

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

