Keep track of all candidates and their statuses in your hiring pipeline! Free Company Team Mindmap Template.

🏓 Interview Candidates Mapping Template

Keep track of all candidates and their statuses in your hiring pipeline.

Use this interactive and customizable mindmap template to map out all the current candidates and their statuses in your hiring pipeline! Include job descriptions, rejected candidates, candidates pending interview, and final candidates. Don’t forget to add reasons/descriptions as to why the candidates were rejected or advanced to the final round!

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started.

nine dotsred circles

