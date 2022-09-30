Evaluate 5S implementation in the workplace & ensure that it follows the 5S principles.

With the amount of clutter in most offices, it’s hard to find what you need when you need it.

The 5S system is a proven way to keep your office organized and clean with minimal effort. It works for any company or organization, no matter how big or small!

Our 5S Office Audit template will help you apply this proven method of workplace organization to your own workspace. We’ll show you how even the smallest changes can have a huge impact on productivity and morale!

The 5S system of visual management has improved organization and efficiency in many workplaces, including manufacturing environments and offices. It consists of five pillars that make maintaining the workplace’s condition a visual process:

📂 SORT (Seiri) — Sort useful from unnecessary 🗂 SYSTEMATIZE (Seiton) — Straighten, set in order ✨ SHINING (Seiso) — Sanitize, sweet and shine 📑 STANDARDIZING (Seiketsu) — Routine preventative maintenance 💪 SUSTAINING (Shitsuke) — Routine defined

This free 5S office audit checklist makes the audit process much smoother and easier! Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started ✨