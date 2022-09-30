Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Evaluate 5S implementation in the workplace and ensure that it follows the 5S principles! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Startup Office Management Team Organization Task List / Checklist / Guide Template.

🏢 5S Office Audit Template

Evaluate 5S implementation in the workplace & ensure that it follows the 5S principles.

With the amount of clutter in most offices, it’s hard to find what you need when you need it.

The 5S system is a proven way to keep your office organized and clean with minimal effort. It works for any company or organization, no matter how big or small!

Our 5S Office Audit template will help you apply this proven method of workplace organization to your own workspace. We’ll show you how even the smallest changes can have a huge impact on productivity and morale!

The 5S system of visual management has improved organization and efficiency in many workplaces, including manufacturing environments and offices. It consists of five pillars that make maintaining the workplace’s condition a visual process:

  1. 📂 SORT (Seiri) — Sort useful from unnecessary
  2. 🗂 SYSTEMATIZE (Seiton) — Straighten, set in order
  3. SHINING (Seiso) — Sanitize, sweet and shine
  4. 📑 STANDARDIZING (Seiketsu) — Routine preventative maintenance
  5. 💪 SUSTAINING (Shitsuke) — Routine defined

This free 5S office audit checklist makes the audit process much smoother and easier! Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started ✨

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

5S Office Audit
5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
1-on-1 Feedback
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.