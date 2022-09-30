Diffusing Conflict in a Remote Workplace Template

Face-to-face communication is not a given in the workplace these days but conflict does happen. This checklist outlines ways you can diffuse conflict and even prevent it from happening.

Team conflicts happen all the time, whether it be a simple misalignment of opinion or an argument over project details. Conflict resolution is a key part of having a team work as smooth as a well-oiled machine and it is an essential life skill that can help with things outside work, such as relationships and family matters.

Our team has created a checklist of possible reasons that you are in a conflict with a coworker and the steps you can take to diffuse the conflict:

💥 Find out the root cause of the problem 🔥 Assess the damage 🛠 Diffuse the conflict

