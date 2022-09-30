🎖 How to Be a Team Productivity Leader Template

Empower your team members to be as productive as possible.

Taskade is a powerful way for teams to work together and stay aligned on projects. It’s a shared space that can be used for everything from project planning, to brainstorming, to collaboration on documents and designs.

Teams send tasks to each other in real-time, so everyone stays informed about what’s going on. This saves you time when it comes to meetings–you won’t have to spend time catching up or trying to remember who said what!

A leader can help team members use their time and resources more efficiently. With the help of Taskade, you can guide and lead your team into super productivity!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪